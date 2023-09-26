The future of District 4 | Decision 2023 in Marion County

13News is looking at the issues impacting voters the most, this time in the district that includes neighborhoods like Castleton and Geist.

INDIANAPOLIS — We are getting closer and closer to the November election. In Marion County, there are several key seats up for grabs.

That’s why 13News is looking at the issues impacting voters the most, including in District 4. The area includes neighborhoods like Castleton and Geist.

That’s where 13News reporter Lauren Kostiuk found a lot of construction and frustration.

Impact on businesses

Driving along 82nd Street in Castleton, it’s easy to spot all the construction projects and orange barrels.

Business owner Todd Durham knows that all too well.

He runs Revved Up Tattoos on Center Run Drive. He inks up customers with all kinds of designs - at least the customers that can get to him.

“The moment they shut down 82nd Street exit, as well as the Allisonville exit to the Castleton area, the numbers changed,” Durham said.

He said many neighboring business owners share the same frustration.

“It pretty much affects everybody in this area,” Durham said. “It’s super difficult.”

The problem

There is a lot of road work in the newly drawn City-County Council District 4.

On the one hand, these roads need to be fixed. On the other hand, repairing them takes time and money.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has said it needs a billion dollars more than it currently spends to get all the city’s roads, bridges and sidewalks in “good shape.” That’s pretty much the city’s entire budget in one year.

But getting more money is one of the roadblocks. City leaders said the state would need to change its road funding formula to give wider roads that have more lanes and traffic, increased funding. If that happened, Indianapolis would receive an additional $49 million in yearly funding from the state.

In the meantime, INDOT is in the middle of a huge project that could bring even more commuters into the area and add to that wear and tear.

“It’s about making more of a safe and efficient way to get motorists to and from the north area of 465 down to Indianapolis and vice-versa,” said Kyleigh Cramer, spokesperson for INDOT's East Central District.

The goal of the Clear Path Project is to improve Interstate 69 and Interstate 465 on the northeast side. In recent weeks, lane closures have caused big backups and delays.

Fight to fix it

The City-County Council candidates for District 4 understand the frustration and the need to revitalize the area.

Democrat Nick Roberts believes he brings a new perspective to the table.

“My family owns many businesses right here on the strip, so they can attest to it firsthand,” the 23-year-old Roberts said. “We need fresh perspectives in our government, and I think youth is an important part of that.”

Roberts is a fourth-generation Lawrence Township resident. He is currently the director of community relations for the Lawrence Township Trustee’s Office, ambassador for the Board of the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, operates a small data analytics business in Indianapolis and is on the board of the Lawrence School Foundation.

He said he is focused on improving neighborhood roads and adding more sidewalks to help access areas like 82nd Street. He hopes to build off the old Castleton Revitalization Plan that was proposed before the pandemic.

“We really have to be future-oriented and make sure with the Nickle Plate Trail coming in and other projects that we build our area to be intentional towards those projects to help support them and to help bring people to our area,” Roberts said.

Castleton was a hot spot in the '70s and '80s, but what worked then is not as successful now. Along 82nd Street, there are dozens of empty strip malls and parking lots. Republican Natalie Goodwin said the city is running out of time to address the problem.

“I think we have a really narrow timeline to make some positive things happen or we are going to risk disinvestment, job loss and rising crime in the area,” she said.

Goodwin is a wife and soon-to-be mother of three kids. She was raised on the northeast side and graduated from Lawrence North High School. She studied at Indiana University. She worked for seven years in the private sector and then moved to Washington D.C., where she worked with Rep. Susan Brooks and Sen. Todd Young. Most recently, she started a new career working for a venture capital firm. She became inspired to run for local government after becoming a mom.

“Post-COVID, I’m looking around at the city and this does not feel like the Indianapolis I grew up in,” Goodwin said. “I want my kids to grow up in a city that they are proud of.”

So what can the city do to improve the district?

Both candidates agree the area needs a new vision for the future.

“We really need to reimagine how this whole area works. We can look to our north suburbs for some really great examples of building that density back and providing that 24-hour lifestyle,” Goodwin said. “We really need a champion to say Castleton is the economic corridor of the whole north side. Not only is it important to Indianapolis, but it’s important to our north suburbs.”

“We have to make sure our area is not just an area to drive through but there are actually options here that people can take transit, take the trails up and actually live in the area to help spur the economic growth,” Roberts said.

In the meantime, Castleton business owners like Durham continue to give customers a new look. He also hopes Castleton can get one too.

