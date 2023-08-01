Lawrence mayoral candidates address city's top issues | Decision 2023 in Marion County

Tonight, our “Decision 2023 in Marion County” series takes you to the city of Lawrence and looks at the challenges facing the growing community.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — We are now just five weeks away from Election Day. In Marion County, there are several key seats up for grabs. That’s why 13News is looking at the issues impacting you the most and the people wanting to help.

Tonight, our “Decision 2023 in Marion County” series takes you to the city of Lawrence and looks at the challenges facing the growing community.

Lawrence is located inside Marion County, but it’s separate from Indianapolis. It has its own common council, police and fire departments, and mayor. It also has its own issues.

Youth impact

Inside a church in Lawrence, a mentoring program is changing young lives.

“We used to be a mentoring program. I think the kids like it when we call it a family,” said Kareem Hines, the founder of New B.O.Y. or New Breed of Youth.

The family is made up of hundreds of kids who call Marion County home. Hines said many are dealing with chronic trauma, especially when it comes to gun violence.

“We get a lot of Lawrence Township kids, a lot of Warren Township kids and they are feeling it right now,” Hines said.

That’s where New B.O.Y. comes in. They offer different programs five days a week. Most days, they are at New Revelation Church in Lawrence.

Sixteen-year-old Cam Washington said he barely misses a day to participate.

“It’s more than just a program,” he said. “People always are like New B.O.Y. is a mentoring program. No, it’s a family.”

Washington is a sophomore at Lawrence North High School. When he was younger, he was arrested twice for possessing a firearm. He went to jail and was placed on house arrest.

He said New B.O.Y. and Hines have kept him on the right track.

“Everything I do in my life is based on New B.O.Y. There’s not a day I don’t think about New B.O.Y,” Washington said.

At school, Washington said gun violence and substance abuse are the biggest challenges facing his generation. He said he knows several people who carry a gun to school almost every day.

“I know quite a few. There are a lot because they feel like they have to prove something to somebody. They feel like they have to be somebody they are not,” Washington said.

Washington hopes to one day be like Hines and give back to his community in Lawrence.

Issues facing Lawrence

Lawrence is located on the northeast side of Marion County. Even though the city is separate from Indianapolis, the two often share similar issues.

A big one is gun violence. Lawrence has fewer shootings and homicides than Indy, but it’s still a problem.

This year, the small community has experienced six homicides, which is about the same compared to last year.

Similar to Indianapolis, Lawrence also struggles to hire and retain police officers. The department has amped up recruiting efforts by pulling in smaller classes more often, but with a nationwide shortage, the problem is not going away.

Another similarity with Indianapolis is the skyrocketing cost of housing.

Lawrence has been a target for out-of-state investors. According to the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, these investors are coming in, buying up thousands of homes, beating individual homebuyers with cash offers, and then flipping the properties into expensive rentals.

In Lawrence, a recent report found more than 75% of single-family rentals are owned by those investors.

“That has led to not very many homes being on the market which has escalated prices because of the lack of availability,” said Amy Nelson, executive director for the FHCCI. “These out-of-state investors aren’t investing in our city or in our state. They aren’t hiring local property management companies, they aren’t keeping up with repairs, and they are evicting at high rates. They are just not good for our state or for our economy and we need to see our general assembly step up and do something about them.”

Many of the neighborhoods in Lawrence also want to be connected to parks and the downtown district in Lawrence. Right now, the city is ranked “very poor” for walkability. The site “Walk Score” gives it the lowest grade.

Residents are hopeful a state grant will allow for a critical extension of the Fall Creek Greenway.

“In the neighborhood surrounding just this (proposed) segment of the Fall Creek Greenway, there are 50,000 homes and this area has an average walkability score of 13 (out of 100),” said Dr. Franklin Roesner, president of Indy’s Urban Wilderness. “So, we don't have walkability. We don't have access to other neighborhoods, to commercial centers, to places of work.”

Mayoral candidates weigh in

So how does Lawrence address these issues? The two candidates for mayor say they both have a plan.

Dave Hofmann, Republican candidate:

Republican Dave Hofmann has served in a police leadership role in Marion County for nearly 30 years and most recently served as the chief of police for Lawrence for six years.

“I am ready to hit the ground running on day one. This is my hometown,” Hofmann said. “I am excited about the future of Lawrence, and I want to be a big part of it.”

Last year, he became the chief of staff for the mayor of Lawrence and then deputy mayor.

“Being deputy mayor really gave me a great glimpse into the total operations of a city, not just a police department,” Hofmann said. “I think I am very well-rounded. I’m connected to the community.”

When it comes to crime, Hofmann said the numbers are down in Lawrence. He is currently endorsed by the Indy Fraternal Order of Police 86 and the Local 416 Firefighters Union.

“They know that a candidate like myself is going to put public safety first. I have the experience, the background and the leadership to do just that,” Hofmann said.

He said recruiting and retaining officers is a big priority for himself and Lawrence police.

“Somebody who wants to get into law enforcement, they have choices. So. what do we offer here in Lawrence? We offer competitive salaries and benefits. We just built a brand new police station for our officers to call home. We constantly have an upgraded fleet of vehicles that are SUVs,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann said he wants to keep Lawrence on the right track when it comes to infrastructure and economic development.

“This area behind me is called the Trades District and we are seeing so much development here,” Hofmann said. “It’s going to be a catalyst. It’s going to be the first domino that is going to fall along Pendleton Pike that is going to make our city so much more beautiful and welcoming for everybody.”

Hofmann hopes to collaborate with Indianapolis and other cities in Marion County on projects and grants.

“I want to defend the Lawrence way of life and yet still work very closely with our Indianapolis colleagues,” he said.

Deborah Whitfield, Democratic candidate

Democrat Deborah Whitfield is an at-large council member for Lawrence and also the Diversity Director for Community Health Network.

Whitfield has lived in Lawrence for nearly 30 years. She raised her children in the community and said she cares about its future.

“I want to be a great salesperson and a proud and strong voice for Lawrence,” Whitfield said. “I want you to feel like you belong in Lawrence, and you have a voice. It’s time for a new era and I’m that one. I want to be your mayor.”

During her campaign, Whitfield has advocated for better gun control and building trust in her community. She is looking to use the city’s diversity, closeness to Indianapolis and schools to move the city forward.

When it comes to crime in Lawrence, Whitfield believes it’s important to have an adequate number of first responders. She also wants to have the community be a part of the conversation.

“With any city and with the growth that we have, I think one of the most important things is of course, safety. We are a safe city, but we need to continue to build upon that,” she said.

If elected, Whitfield also said she would launch a Citizens Action Group to hear from people in every neighborhood.

“People need to feel like they belong and take interest in where they live and that’s what I want to offer and continue to build,” Whitfield said. “It’s time for a new era in Lawrence. We need to break the good ol' boys’ system. It’s time to look like the city we represent.”

Whitfield believes the biggest opportunity for Lawrence is economic development. She is looking to attract more businesses and invest in the current businesses in Lawrence.

She also plans to work closely with other mayors in Marion County and work with state representatives to help grow Lawrence.

Whitfield is the first Black woman to run for mayor in Marion County.

----