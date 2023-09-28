Indy mayoral candidates participate in neighborhood forum

Thursday night, the candidates were asked questions by audience members and shared their ideas and policies for improving the city’s neighborhoods.

INDIANAPOLIS — Historic Urban Neighborhoods of Indianapolis (HUNI) and Indiana Landmarks teamed up to hold a mayoral forum with incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve.

Thursday night, the candidates were asked questions by audience members and also given five minutes to share their ideas and policies for improving the city’s neighborhoods.

“This could be one of the few times where they are together to answer questions, so I think it is really important for that to happen,” said Tom Abeel, HUNI president.

13News also sat down with both candidates ahead of November’s election to discuss the biggest challenges facing Indianapolis.

When it comes to the future of downtown, Hogsett believes getting more people to live in the mile square is key.

“I really see that as a way of driving our resiliency and making our community even better than it was before the setback that occurred in 2020,” Hogsett said.

As for his challenger Jefferson Shreve, he believes in building up the neighborhoods around downtown citing Bates Hendricks, Fountain Square and Fletcher Place.

“I was really proud of the progress that we made in my time on council in neighborhoods like that and we need to amplify that,” Shreve said. “We need to do that in more and more places in and around both the inner loop and into the townships.”

Another one of the top issues is the state of residential roads.

“We got a lot of ground to make up, but I’m confrontable that we are dedicated to doing whatever is necessary to make our roads as pristine as we can make them,” Hogsett said.

“A lot of our neighborhood streets haven’t seen any funding or any attention in 40 to 50 years and so we got to move some of the resources to the maintenance of secondary and neighborhood streets,” Shreve said.