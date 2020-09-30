Trump claims 'Portland Sheriff' endorsed him; Multnomah County Sheriff says he 'will never support him'

There is no sheriff of Portland, but Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese tweeted that he does not and will never support President Trump.

PORTLAND, Oregon — During the first presidential debate of 2020 on Tuesday night, there were multiple mentions of Portland, including the local law enforcement.

After debate moderator Chris Wallace asked the candidates about race issues in America, President Trump brought up the support of one specific official:

"I have Portland; the sheriff just came out today and said, 'I support President Trump.'"

There is no sheriff of Portland, but Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese tweeted soon after the president's televised comment, saying he has never supported and will never support President Trump.

In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him. — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

Reese went on to say Trump has made his job a lot harder since he started talking about Portland.

After mentioning the sheriff, Trump continued by asking Democratic candidate Joe Biden why he won't talk about law enforcement and referred to what's happening in Portland as a "fire."