Colts, Pacers promote voter registration initiatives for November elections

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers' season may be over, but the team has a new mission.

The team kicked off their "Beat the Buzzer" campaign Monday. They are working with Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson to get more people to vote in this November's general election.

It is part of the team's social justice efforts in coordination with the NBA. Broadcasters for the team, as well as the Indiana Fever, will record public service announcements for the initiative. The spots will also be produced in Spanish and Burmese "to reach Indiana's fastest-growing, though often younger, communities," Pacers Sports & Entertainment said in a release.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will serve as a voting center on Election Day.

Also Monday, the Indianapolis Colts tweeted a video encouraging those who are eligible to vote to make sure they are registered. The video says 1.7 million people eligible to vote in Indiana are not registered and that Indiana has been in the bottom 10 states in voter turnout in four of the last five elections.

October 5th is Indiana’s Voter Registration Deadline.



Check your voter status ⬇️#ForTheFuture | #NFLVotes pic.twitter.com/ZNNa9v7Moz — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 7, 2020