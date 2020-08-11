Biden supporters celebrate win on Monument Circle

Despite Indiana’s historically red voter turnout, Marion County is typically blue, and that blue wave turned out on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Joe Biden supporters in Marion County gathered downtown to celebrate the new president-elect.

“Change is a good thing, and we went through a big change today. It feels good out here. There is love and peace. Lots of good energy,” said Kind Butler, a Biden supporter.

Another Biden voter said she is hoping for unity the next four years after feeling divided.

“Biden will bring the country together. I believe he cares about everybody. I believe he is all about peace and love. He is not trying to put people down,” Crystal Caston said.

While people celebrated at the circle, a group of Trump supporters gathered at the Statehouse in the morning chanting “Trump 2020” and praying for recounts in several states.

President Trump won Indiana’s 11 electoral votes, one of the first states to be called in his favor Tuesday night.

“My stomach is kind of churning because change is hard, but I am praying. That is all I can do,” said Natalie Lamphear, who stood at the circle watching Biden supporters celebrate.

Lamphear believes Trump did not create the divide that people think.

“It is frustrating because I am a minority. I am an African American female and I voted for Trump and there are a lot of other minorities out there that voted for Trump,” she said.

Biden supporters continued to celebrate far into the night—cars honking while drivers held signs out the window.