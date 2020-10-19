Decision 2020: A conversation with Gov. Eric Holcomb

13News met with the governor, who is up for re-election, to discuss some of the hot-button issues leading into the November election.

The presidential election is at the front of most people's minds, but in November, Hoosiers will also be casting ballots for the governor of Indiana.

Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is facing Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers. 13News talked to both candidates ahead of the election to get their take on a series of topics and issues.

We talked to Gov. Holcomb Oct. 16.

State response to COVID-19

The day 13News sat down with the Gov. Holcomb, Indiana reported 2,328 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record.

Gov. Holcomb addressed criticism about keeping the state in Stage 5 of the "Back On Track" reopening plan.

"In leadership positions you want to make sure that you are informed with all the best data and that you are looking at the big picture and that you are truly balancing," Holcomb said. "The wrong thing for us to do would be to shut down."

Holcomb said based on information they've collected from contact-tracing, much of what is driving a surge in cases is not from businesses being open.

"What we are seeing in the state of Indiana is proof positive that it is the smaller events — funerals, weddings and house parties — where we see the community spread," Holcomb said. "What I worry about in shutting schools down and shutting businesses down will excite numbers on the other side of the ledger, meaning deaths of despair."

Ultimately, Holcomb hopes people don't fall into complacency while going about their daily lives.

"We've been working every single day to do everything that we can to supply individuals with the information that they need to decide how they are going to conduct their affairs safely."

Police reform

When it comes to reform efforts for law enforcement, Holcomb said he believes most change needs to happen at the local level in individual cities and police departments.

However, he said the state is also working to hire a consulting team to examine law enforcement practices in Indiana.

"We are, as a state, trying to take the lead," Holcomb said. "If there is some modernization efforts that we need to undertake, we will. I want the state of Indiana to be a model in the country."

Holcomb said the group will largely be looking at policies and procedures for state agencies.

"We will bring in this third party and they will see what we need to modernize — in terms of curriculum, in terms of hiring, in terms of procurement, in terms of training," Holcomb said.

The governor did not say who that third-party organization will be, but said he expects work to start soon.

"I think it will give the public a sense of confidence," he said.

The governor also said the state remains committed to equipping all field-working state troopers with body cameras by next spring.

Education

Holcomb said finding a way to increase teacher pay in the budget remains a priority.

"Thankfully in the state of Indiana, education has always been the number one budget priority. We spend over 50 percent of our budget on education. That won't change and will continue to be a priority in my administration."

"What we want to do is find more ways to get dollars into teacher paychecks," Holcomb said. "Number one, it is a priority. Number two, we have a track record of historic increases. Number three, when I see an opportunity, we take it."

November election

This year's governor race is seemingly tighter than some would have expected. Along with Myers, Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater is also running.

"We pass balanced budget after balanced budget, and we live within our means, and we're growing in opportunity and population," Holcomb said. "We want to keep that going, and that's why I’m running — to keep that momentum going."