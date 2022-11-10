Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election

There are three options when it comes to voting early in this year's general election.

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day 2022 is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Indiana, Hoosiers can cast their ballots early starting Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Absentee-in-person

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Early, in-person voting is available from Oct. 12 through Nov. 7 at noon.

A valid photo ID is required to vote early in-person.

State officials recommend Hoosiers contact their county clerk's office to confirm which polling locations are offering early voting.

In Marion County, the Indianapolis City-County Building will host early, in-person voting starting Oct. 12.

Then on Oct. 29, local township government centers, libraries and churches will also open as polling sites.

See the full list of early voting centers in Marion County here.

Absentee-by-mail

Some Indiana voters will be able to vote by mail in the general election.

Hoosiers who meet the requirements to vote absentee-by-mail must complete a one-page form.

That form must be submitted to your county clerk's office before or on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Travel board

Another voting option for Hoosiers is by casting a ballot using a travel board.

A travel board consists of two poll workers who bring a ballot to a person's home and assist them in filling out the ballot.

According to the state government's website, Hoosiers may be eligible to vote through a travel board if they are:

Experiencing illness or injury.

Caring for a person who will be confined at home on Election Day.

A voter who has a disability whose polling place is not accessible.

Hoosiers hoping to utilize a travel board must complete and submit this application to the county clerk's office by noon on Monday, Nov. 7.