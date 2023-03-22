Democratic mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford releases first policy proposals

Shackleford reiterated the need for public safety and police reforms in her first policy outline since announcing her mayoral bid.

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford unveiled her campaign's policy proposals for the first time on Wednesday.

The state representative focused primarily on public safety, outlining her priorities at Dubarry Park in Indianapolis, where teens Da'Vonta White, 14, and Isaiah Jackson, 15, lost their lives in a 2022 shooting.

Speaking to media, Shackleford reiterated public safety would be a focus of her campaign.

“In 2015, Mayor Hogsett promised to put 150 more police officers on the street to protect our families and our neighborhoods,” Shackleford said. “Eight years later, we actually have fewer officers on the street than we did when he took office."

Here are some of the main things Shackleford outlined in her policy.

IMPD: Staffing and resources

She outlined strategies for working to rebuild IMPD. Shackleford's plan would reestablish the position of Public Safety Director within IMPD, which was a former civilian job that oversaw the city's police and fire departments.

Shackleford also said she would work to ensure IMPD salaries are competitive to surrounding precincts, calling for a base pay of $65,000 a year as a way to recruit and retain officers.

She took aim at the city's 65% unsolved homicide rate, and made a goal of reducing it by increasing the number of available detectives in Indianapolis and work to build streamlined communication channels with other police agencies.

Credit Check Reports would also be removed as a consideration for employment. Shackleford would move to create a review committee responsible for overseeing all applicants with mitigating circumstances on a case-by-case basis to ensure "qualified applicants aren’t being inappropriately rejected from the hiring process."

Officers could also have access to home-buying assistance programs and free mental health services. Shackleford would also aim to have more IMPD job fairs and opportunities for internships within IMPD.

A hiring strategy focused on recruiting officers who reflect the diversity of Indianapolis would also be prioritized. The latest census found Indianapolis' population of 882,039 people was about 57% white, 28% Black, 10.8% Hispanic or Latino and 3.9% Asian.

Police Reform

In addition to changes within IMPD, Shackleford also reiterated the need for police reform.

All body camera videos for officer-involved shootings and excessive force cases would also be released to the public within 48 hours of the incident.

A mandate that all officer-involved shootings be investigated by a third agency would be put in place. Officers who turn off body cameras, or misuse equipment to conceal a criminal act would be fined, and that fine would be additional to a state law allowing them to be charged with a misdemeanor.

Training in peaceful conflict resolutions, de-escalation, mental health recognition and unconscious bias training would also be supported by Shackleford.

A Mobile Crisis Assistance Team would be staffed with mental health professionals, not armed police, to respond to mental health crisis as part of Shackleford's policy.

An app operated by the city would allow Indy residents to interact with officers, providing opportunities for direct citizen feedback. Residents could also upload evidence of inappropriate police interactions in real time.

Shackleford does not support police radio encryption and would require an annual internal affairs report that includes complaints, updated dispositions and use of force data to be published.

The Indy PAL - Officer Friendly and Indy Police Athletic & Activities League - programs would be expanded.

Gun violence

Shackleford would aim to institute a red flag ordinance that would "empower municipal judges to issue Emergency Protection Orders for those at extreme risk for harming themselves, or others, that temporarily prevent them from buying or accessing a firearm."

Loopholes in the state's red flag laws came under close scrutiny after a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in 2021 left three people dead.

An investment in violence-intervention groups with a proven track record would be prioritized by Shackleford, and she would aim to have the city fund organizations that see field organizers on the front lines of "brutality in this city", according to her team.

Shackleford would put for a mandate that every lost or stolen firearm would be immediately reported to law enforcement, and ghost guns would be banned "to help prevent violent criminals from obtaining untraceable firearms."

She would also implement strategies to fight back against unregulated clubs and bars.

An investment in the installation of security cameras across Indianapolis - specifically in low-light, high-crime areas - would be supported by Shackleford.

Shackleford was joined at a news conference to unveil the plan by Indianapolis mother Sharon Dunson Hatfield, whose son was killed in 2011.