Court: Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker on driver's license

The BMV began offering “X” as a gender option on drivers’ licenses in 2019. That ended in July 2020 when then-Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion saying the state agency didn’t have the authority to offer the option.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of these cases because our clients’ statutory and constitutional rights to governmental recognition of their gender was upheld by the courts. People will once again be able to have consistent, accurate government records that reflect their gender,” said Megan Stuart, director of advocacy for Indiana Legal Services. “These types of cases speak to our mission to use the law to ensure all Hoosiers, regardless of their gender identity, are treated fairly and equally by the State.”