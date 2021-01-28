Congress to consider bill on dignified treatment of aborted remains

The bill, called the Dignity for Aborted Children Act, is in response to the 2,411 human fetal remains found in the possession of Indiana doctor, Ulrich Klopfer.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-IN2) and Jim Banks (R-IN3) introduced a bill that would hold abortion providers accountable if they fail to provide for the proper burial or cremation of aborted fetal remains.

The bill, called the Dignity for Aborted Children Act, is in response to the 2,411 human fetal remains found in the possession of Indiana doctor, Ulrich Klopfer. In February 2020, the remains discovered on Klopfer’s Illinois property and in his car were buried after a ceremony in South Bend.

The Dignity for Aborted Children Act would:

Require abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetal remains just as they would any other human remains. Failure to do so would be punishable by a fine and up to five years in prison.

Require a consent form so the mother can choose between retaining possession of her unborn child or allowing the provider to cremate or inter the remains. Failure of the provider to execute these forms would be punishable by a civil penalty.

Require abortion providers to report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) the transfer of remains for cremation or interment. Contractors providing these services would be required to report how they provided for proper disposition.

Direct HHS to annually review these reports to verify all abortion providers are ensuring the dignified disposition of aborted children.