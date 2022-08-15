Former state representative announces plans to run for Walorski's seat

Christy Stutzman served as Indiana state representative in District 49 and sat on multiple committees in the statehouse.

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. — Former State Rep. Christy Stutzman is announcing her decision to run for Congress in the November 2022 election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3.

Stutzman served as Indiana state representative in District 49 and sat on the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, the Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee and several other committees in the Indiana Statehouse.

"I have known Jackie for over 20 years and was honored to call her a friend as she served with my husband in the State House and the U.S. Congress," Stutzman said in a statement. "She was dedicated to this district and the people she served, and there will never be another person like her. She loved God fervently and was driven by her passion for America, Indiana and her Christian faith. We have suffered a huge loss to our state and nation with the sudden passing of Jackie, Chairman Zach Potts and Communications Director Emma Thomson."

Stutzman was one of 20 Hoosier women chosen to be part of the Lugar Series and is a member of the 25th graduating class.

She is co-owner of several small businesses in Elkhart County and most recently purchased the Amish Acres property in Nappanee, whish they renamed The Barns at Nappanee.

In fact, Stutzman announced shortly after her 2020 election victory to the Indiana House, that she was stepping down to devote more time to her family’s business. Stutzman blamed coronavirus restrictions ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for creating “instability and difficult circumstances” for the business.

Her husband, Marlin Stutzman, served six years in Congress before losing a 2016 Republican primary U.S. Senate bid amid ethics concerns from an Associated Press investigation into the spending of campaign money on hotels, meals and at least one family trip.

Special election

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday, Aug. 9 calling for the special election, which will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

The crash happened in Elkhart County around 12:30 p.m., when the SUV Walorski was in crossed the center line on State Road 19 and collided head-on with another car, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The updated information came after eyewitness and video evidence was located. Police had originally said the driver of the other car crossed center.

Police said everyone in the crash had on seatbelts and airbags did deploy.