Bill to repeal requirement for gun licenses in Indiana sparks debate on way to Senate

House Bill 1369 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in our state.

INDIANAPOLIS — As House Bill 1369 makes its way through the Indiana Statehouse, some folks are trying to shoot it down, but there are a lot who support it.

Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush is among those who testified in front of lawmakers about the bill. Controversial legislation is sparking debate across Indiana. HB 1369 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in our state.

Ryan Vaden is a weapons expert who has been monitoring the progress of HB 1369. He is a licensed carrier and among those supporting the bill. Vaden understands the argument about safety and liability from people opposed to the measure. He also believes there is a way to reduce gun violence.

"It needs to start within the community. When people sit here and start taking responsibility for their own actions. If you are lawfully able to own a gun and go through the necessary steps, there should not be a reason why," Vaden said.

After a first round of passionate testimony about the proposal, state representatives voted on HB 1369. It passed with with a 65-31 vote.

But the bill gets a big "no" from the group Moms and Students Demand Action. Part of a statement from the group reads, "permitless carry does not help public safety and has increased gun violence in states that implemented it."

But Vaden argues gun ownership is about the Second Amendment and education.

"Unless there is something by law that says you should not acquire a gun, hold a gun or be around a gun, I think that everyone should have that Second Amendment right," he said.