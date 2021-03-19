Bill focused on police oversight passes Indiana Senate with unanimous support

The bill makes it a misdemeanor for officers who turn off body cameras to cover up a criminal act and forbids chokeholds in certain situations.

A bill focused on police oversight is close to going to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk for his signature. HB1006 passed unanimously out of the state Senate this week.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor for officers who turn off body cameras to cover up a criminal act. It also defines and forbids police to use chokeholds in certain situations. Plus, the bill allows departments hiring officers from other departments to see their personnel files.

The bill's main sponsor wants to put a stop to officers who get in trouble and then move to another department with the ability to keep their disciplinary past secret.

Republican Rep. Greg Steuerwald authored the bill with strong support from law enforcement across the state. In a bi-partisan move, Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford co-authored HB1006, especially since it also includes statewide officer de-escalation training.

Shackleford believes HB1006 will also help improve the relationships between communities all over Indiana and the men and women who have sworn to protect and serve.