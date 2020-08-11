Biden-Harris team prepares for unifying process

Coming off of their Saturday evening victory speech, the Biden-Harris team says they're hitting the ground running.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off of their Saturday evening victory speech, the Biden-Harris team says they're hitting the ground running.

"Bring the country together, to unify, to lower the temperature, to set aside the harsh rhetoric and get to the hard work of governing," Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said.

As the unifying process begins, Republican Senator Mitt Romney offered praise on Meet The Press.

"He does want to bring the country together. He does want to bring honor and respect into the White House and the way he sees it he wants to be a man of character, he is a man of character," Romney said.

Leaders around the world are offering congratulations, including Canada's Prime Minister, who says in part, "I'm really looking forward to working together."

Downtown Indianapolis had a show of support for both Biden and Trump on Saturday.

Biden supporters gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate while Trump supporters met at the Statehouse and expressed hope for a recount.

Despite several downtown businesses boarding up in advance, Saturday's gatherings were peaceful.

Now, regardless of the candidate chosen, everyone prepares for a new chapter.

"Change is hard. I'm praying. That's all I can do," Indiana Trump supporter Natalie Lamphear said.