Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold town hall in West Lafayette

Sanders will be in West Lafayette on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Park. The town hall begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. People can RSVP to the event here .

“Within the next several months Congress will be voting on the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal of the 1930s,” the senator said. “While it will have no Republican support in Washington, Democrats, Independents and working class Republicans all over the country support our plan to finally invest in the long-neglected needs of working families. I very much look forward to hearing from some of them."