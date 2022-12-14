Dennis Buckley will not seek 4th term as mayor of Beech Grove

Buckley was first elected in 2011 and will serve until his term ends on Jan. 1, 2024.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley will not seek a fourth term as mayor. He made the announcement Wednesday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Beech Grove," Buckley said. "I am proud that our team has improved every facet of city government in Beech Grove, and that our work has transformed our community in a meaningful way."

Buckley is Marion County's longest serving mayor.

Buckley's legacy as mayor includes accomplishments including building balanced budgets and recording consistent surpluses; securing grant funding for new parks and trails; and investing in public safety via police officer raises and building an updated police station.

"While I'm proud of our team's accomplishments, I commend the many people who have been a part of our effort," Buckley said. "From the members of the Common Council to the civic volunteers, our city thrives and flourishes because of their dedication to Beech Grove, its people and its future."