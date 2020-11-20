Indiana Supreme Court orders AG Curtis Hill to pay $19,000 in court costs, expenses

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been ordered to pay more than $19,000 for a disciplinary case against him.
Last month, the state's attorney disciplinary commission asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order the attorney general to pay more than $57,000 in expenses in the case. Hill is accused of inappropriately touching women at a party celebrating the end of the legislative session in March 2018.
On Friday, the court ordered Hill to pay a third of the expenses, which comes out to $19,068.54. The money is intended to cover investigative and hearing officer expenses, as well as court costs.
In June, Hill completed a 30-day suspension of his law license, which was also ordered by the Indiana Supreme Court. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Hill lost his reelection bid when he failed to win the Republican nomination in June. Republican Todd Rokita won the general election in November.