Indiana Supreme Court orders AG Curtis Hill to pay $19,000 in court costs, expenses

The court ordered the attorney general to pay a third of the expenses in the case against him for allegedly touching women inappropriately at a party in 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been ordered to pay more than $19,000 for a disciplinary case against him.

Last month, the state's attorney disciplinary commission asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order the attorney general to pay more than $57,000 in expenses in the case. Hill is accused of inappropriately touching women at a party celebrating the end of the legislative session in March 2018.

On Friday, the court ordered Hill to pay a third of the expenses, which comes out to $19,068.54. The money is intended to cover investigative and hearing officer expenses, as well as court costs.

In June, Hill completed a 30-day suspension of his law license, which was also ordered by the Indiana Supreme Court. He has denied any wrongdoing.