ACLU suing Indiana AG for barring journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz from news conferences

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is joining journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz in a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Shabazz has been barred from attending the attorney general’s press conferences since October 2021. At that time, the AG held a news conference for credentialed media only, at which Shabazz was denied entering.

The AG's office issued the following statement after the news conference:

Our press conferences are meant for actual journalists reporting on real issues, instead of gossip columnists. Shabazz, by his own admission, promotes disinformation so much so that he must disclaim his work as “gossip, rumor and blatant innuendo,” in order to escape from being sued for defamation. Therefore, an OAG press conference concerning a serious investigation is not an appropriate venue for Shabazz.

As one of the most transparent offices in government, the OAG carries its press conferences live on Facebook, so all information presented during these events are available to be viewed virtually by Shabazz or anyone else. Anyone can sign-up to receive our releases and advisories, but that does not mean all who receive these alerts will be credentialed or allowed to attend in-person events.

Shabazz has not been denied any public records or been prevented from attending any official public-noticed meetings.

Shabazz, who has been covering state politics and Indiana government for almost two decades, is currently the editor and publisher of Indy Politics. He is also the host of "Abdul at Large," a weekend radio program at WIBC-FM and the host of "Indiana Issues," a statewide radio public affairs program. He also contributes to a number of Indianapolis media outlets.

"This goes to the heart of the First Amendment and our U.S. Constitution. If Attorney General Rokita can ignore this and ban me from his news conferences, then he can do it to anyone in the press corps, and that can't be good for democracy and transparency," Shabazz said. "If Rokita is going to call for transparency and more openness when it comes to Hoosier public schools, then the least he can do is practice what he preaches when it comes to his own office."

“As the complaint notes, the Attorney General’s decision to ban Mr. Shabazz is based on either personal antipathy or on the opinion that Mr. Shabazz’s reporting is too ‘liberal,’ or perhaps based on both. In either event, the Attorney General’s decision to ban Mr. Shabazz from press events is not viewpoint neutral. Blocking a journalist from attending a press conference because one does not agree with their reporting is a clear violation of the First Amendment,” said ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk. “A free media functions as a watchdog that can investigate and report on government actions or wrongdoings.”

While Shabazz continues to be barred from the AG's news conferences, he attends other news briefings at the statehouse as a credentialed member of the press, including with Gov. Eric Holcomb's office.

