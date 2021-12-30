Police suspect alcohol involved in crash that killed Delphi man

DELPHI, Ind. — A man died Wednesday night after a crash near Delphi.
Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Old State Road 25.
Investigators said an SUV driven by Joshua Freshour, 24, Idaville, was traveling southbound on State Road 25 when he crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Camaro head on.
The Camero was driven by Chester Clark, 46, from Delphi.
Freshour was injured and transported by Carroll County EMS to a Lafayette hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Medics pronounced Clark dead at the scene.
Police suspect alcohol and drugs to be a factor in the crash. Police said an initial blood test conducted on Freshour indicated his blood alcohol content measured at .29%, over three times the legal Indiana limit.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police continue to investigate the crash.
Once the investigation and toxicology results are obtained, a final report will be filed with the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office.