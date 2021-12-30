x
Police suspect alcohol involved in crash that killed Delphi man

Police said the crash happened Wednesday night on Old State Road 25 near Delphi.
Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Department

DELPHI, Ind. — A man died Wednesday night after a crash near Delphi. 

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Old State Road 25. 

Investigators said an SUV driven by Joshua Freshour, 24, Idaville, was traveling southbound on State Road 25 when he crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Camaro head on.  

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Department

The Camero was driven by Chester Clark, 46, from Delphi.  

Freshour was injured and transported by Carroll County EMS to a Lafayette hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.  

Medics pronounced Clark dead at the scene. 

Police suspect alcohol and drugs to be a factor in the crash.  Police said an initial blood test conducted on Freshour indicated his blood alcohol content measured at .29%, over three times the legal Indiana limit.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Once the investigation and toxicology results are obtained, a final report will be filed with the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office.

