Police seize $30K worth of stolen construction tools and drugs from Seymour buildings

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man was arrested after police confiscated drugs and over $30,000 worth of stolen construction goods from buildings in Seymour on Wednesday.

Bobby Dean Sexton, 37, was placed under arrest after police obtained a search warrant for four storage units they thought contained stolen property and narcotics.

Police K9 units with Jackson and Seymour counties located the narcotics inside.

Meth, marijuana, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and other medications were discovered once the search warrant was executed.

Police estimate over $30,000 worth of stolen construction tools and electronics were located inside. They believe the items were taken as payment for illegal narcotics.

Sexton had been seen at and in the specific storage units during the investigation and his name was on the lease of a unit.

Sexton was arrested for possession of stolen property and dealing in narcotics.