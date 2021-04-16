x
Police seize $30K worth of stolen construction tools and drugs from Seymour buildings

Bobby Dean Sexton, 37, was arrested and faces multiple charges including theft and possession of narcotics.
Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man was arrested after police confiscated drugs and over $30,000 worth of stolen construction goods from buildings in Seymour on Wednesday. 

Bobby Dean Sexton, 37, was placed under arrest after police obtained a search warrant for four storage units they thought contained stolen property and narcotics. 

Police K9 units with Jackson and Seymour counties located the narcotics inside.

Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Meth, marijuana, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and other medications were discovered once the search warrant was executed. 

Police estimate over $30,000 worth of stolen construction tools and electronics were located inside. They believe the items were taken as payment for illegal narcotics.

Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

 Sexton had been seen at and in the specific storage units during the investigation and his name was on the lease of a unit. 

Sexton was arrested for possession of stolen property and dealing in narcotics. 

 Officers are still investigating this case and more arrests are possible.

