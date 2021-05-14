Police say dispute over driveway led to shooting death

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a dispute over a driveway led to the shooting death of a man in Richmond Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of New Paris Pike shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting.
Officers located two people shot.
Police said 46-year-old John Dee Day died at the scene.
72-year-old Brenda Day was transported to Reid Hospital with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.
Police said an ongoing dispute over a driveway led to a fight and then the shooting.
Police arrested 41-year-old Elick Tywayne Allen on a preliminary arrest charge of murder and attempted murder.
The case will now be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for possible formal charges.