Police say dispute over driveway led to shooting death

The shooting happened Thursday night in Richmond.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a dispute over a driveway led to the shooting death of a man in Richmond Thursday night.  

Officers responded to the 1400 block of New Paris Pike shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting.  

Officers located two people shot.  

Police said 46-year-old John Dee Day died at the scene.  

72-year-old Brenda Day was transported to Reid Hospital with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.  

Police said an ongoing dispute over a driveway led to a fight and then the shooting.  

Police arrested 41-year-old Elick Tywayne Allen on a preliminary arrest charge of murder and attempted murder.  

The case will now be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for possible formal charges.