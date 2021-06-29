Police said man killed in crash attempting to flee officers during theft investigation

Avon police said the crash happened Monday afternoon in the Beechwood Farms neighborhood.

AVON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash in Avon Monday afternoon.

Police said 32-year-old Justin Murray ran from officers conducting a theft investigation.

Police said around noon on Monday they responded to the Rural King in Avon to investigate a theft.

Upon their arrival, officers were told the suspects left the scene, but witnesses provided a detailed description of the car and a direction of travel.

While patrolling the nearby Beechwood Farms neighborhood, officers located both suspects parked in the driveway of a house.

Police said both people in the car provided officers with false information regarding their identities.

While officers were working to confirm their identities, officers said Murray suddenly drove the car through the front yard of the house and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle traveled approximately 800 feet southbound on Beechwood Centre Road and crashed into a large tree.

Murray died at the scene of the crash.

A woman in the car, 44-year-old Tracy Heavrin, suffered minor injuries.

Police said Murray and Heavrin had several warrants in central Indiana.