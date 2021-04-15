Plainfield police officers to get body cameras

From patrol officers to the chief of police, all Plainfield police officers will soon have body worn cameras.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Typically, when police departments roll out body cameras, they're only for patrol officers. But the Chief of Plainfield Police Department said his goal is to increase transparency.

Chief Jared McKee said he wants to “expand” body cam usages so that “every single sworn officer will have not only a body camera but an in-car camera.”

And on Monday, the town council approved his request, “so we’re moving forward with that purchase,” said Chief McKee.

“From the Chief of Police all the way down to Patrol Officers, everyone will have a body camera and an in-car camera,” he added.

“We are all sworn officers, just because I’m an administrator and I’m in an administrative job doesn’t mean there won’t be a time where I need to act. And I need that through the entire department that everyone has a camera for transparency,” said Chief McKee.

The body cameras and in car systems are also an upgrade. Currently the body cameras and in car recording devices which patrol officers have do not work in synchronicity.

But with the new system, “if the officer turns on their body camera it automatically turns on the in-car camera and vice versa, the other thing is that they're essentially recording all the time,” said Chief McKee.

“If there’s ever an incident where the officer can’t activate their camera as long as we’re in a 48-hour window we should be able to access that footage. And we can also remotely access the situation if the officer is in distress and see what the officer sees and also start activating them at that point also,” he added.

The body camera project isn’t cheap.

“It’s about $700,000, we can spread that out over several years but that’s being funded by the town, it’s a dedication from the community,” he added.