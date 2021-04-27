Phone alert issued for reminder of IMS vaccination clinic

An alert system normally used for Amber Alerts and severe weather information went off Thursday morning for an IMS vaccination clinic reminder.

INDIANAPOLIS — Phones across central Indiana went off Tuesday morning reminding residents that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic.

The public safety alerts are normally issued for Amber Alerts and severe weather information, but the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) said today’s alert was requested by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The IDHS said the alerts were sent to phones in Indianapolis and the surrounding counties.

The IDHS said today’s alert was the third alert issued to promote vaccination clinics and they have been very successful.

IDHS said to issue an alert, certain FEMA thresholds must be met.

The Indiana State Department of Health tells 13News the alert is just one tool it is using to raise awareness about getting vaccinated. The public awareness campaign launched in January includes radio ads, billboards, bus wraps, commercials and social media advertising.

ISDH's statement on the alert reads in part:

The decision to issue the alerts was made by the Indiana Department of Health in consultation with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. The alert met the standards outlined by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System.