Philadelphia police take men from Chesapeake into custody, investigate possible plot to attack convention center

Officers received a tip that people from Virginia drove to Philadelphia with a plan to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots are being counted.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that officers took two men from Chesapeake into custody after police received a tip that people from Virginia intended to attack a ballot-counting location in the city.

Outlaw described the men as a 61-year-old Pacific Islander and a 42-year-old White man.

The Philadelphia Police Department received information Thursday that the group was on its way to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a silver Hummer and had weapons.

Workers are counting votes from the election on November 3 at the convention center.

Officers spotted a silver Hummer about a block from the convention center. Shortly after that, bicycle patrol officers found two men with weapons. The 61-year-old said he did not have a handgun permit. The 42-year-old, who had a .40 caliber pistol said he had a concealed carry permit from Virginia. Pennsylvania doesn't recognize such a permit from Virginia.

Outlaw said the men acknowledged they came to Philadelphia in the Hummer and gave police their consent to search it. Officers found an AR-style rifle inside.

Charges against the men were pending as of Friday afternoon.

There was a woman with the men. She was not charged.

The police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.