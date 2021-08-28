Person shot over two weeks ago dies of injuries

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

A man shot over two weeks ago died of his injuries on Saturday, IMPD said.

Police said they were dispatched to the 5500 block of N. Michigan Road on Wednesday, August 11 on reports of a person shot.

They found an adult male inside, and he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD Homicide & Aggravated Assault Detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Saturday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The MCCO will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.