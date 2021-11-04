Person in critical condition after being hit by car in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Fishers Thursday morning.
Police said the person was struck on the 6200 block of Easy Street, near Allisonville Road, around 11:30 a.m.
Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
