Zionsville family thankful for prayers as twin toddlers recover from near drowning accident

For the first time, parents of twins that nearly drowned are talking about the unimaginable tragedy and endless support from strangers.

Less than two weeks ago, a mom put on a plea for prayers on Facebook after her 22-month-old twins had a near-drowning accident in Indianapolis. The Zionsville family now has thousands praying for them.

The twins, Levi and Lainey, are being treated at Payton Manning Children’s hospital.

For the first time, the family opened up to 13News about this unimaginable tragedy and endless support from strangers.

“Never in a million years would I think that we would have people from around the world praying for us,” said Meagan Chisholm.

The family has received support on social media, outside their hospital window and through prayer vigils.

“What Meagan has been able to build with her words and ministry has been reassurance that faith exists not just for Levi but for others,” said Scott Chisholm.

So many people are offering prayers but also financial support.

As you can imagine the Chisolm family faces extreme financial costs for medical care.

Friends have started a GoFundMe they say will be used for those medical expenses now and moving forward.