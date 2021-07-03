One year since Indiana’s first COVID-19 case

One year after Indiana's first COVID-19 case, many Hoosiers are now looking to the future.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was March 6, 2020 when Indiana reported its first positive case of the coronavirus. The governor and state health officials addressed Hoosiers from the statehouse. At the time, there were a lot of unknowns and questions, but together as a state, we have come a long way.

The first case in Indiana involved a Marion County man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after traveling to Boston for a business trip. He went to Community North Hospital before being released under self-isolation with a mild case.

Indiana would later report its first COVID-19 death 10 days later.

In an online video, Governor Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box reflected on the one-year mark since the state entered the pandemic.

“We understand how difficult this has been but still we have never lost sight of the hope as we work to emerge from this pandemic,” Dr. Box said.

As of Saturday, 12,299 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and more than 600,000 have tested positive.

“What has proven to be a trying year, that has tested everyone. May we always, always remember the lives lost,” Governor Holcomb said.

In just a year, the pandemic has changed a lot, including schools going virtual, businesses shutting down, employees working from home and events being canceled.

“It’s really hard to believe it’s been a year. It’s been a crazy year. Never thought I would see anything like it,” said Chris Broome from Indianapolis.

Many Hoosiers are now looking to the future.

“I’m a forever optimist and with the NCAA coming here and some of the big ten tournaments, I am hoping that downtown gets the infusion of really needed support,” said Jim Parham from Indianapolis.

“I think with warmer weather and the vaccines being available we are all a little more positive now so that’s really exciting for everybody,” said River Middaugh from Irvington.

More than one million Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine and nearly 17,000 are being vaccinated this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A big difference in just one year.