Woman fights officer to return to burning house

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson police officer is being credited for rescuing a woman from a burning house Sunday night.

Police said Officer Joe Todd was on patrol around 9 p.m. when he noticed a house on fire in the 100 block of West 8th Street.

Officer Todd approached a woman on the front porch and asked if anyone else was inside the house. Police said the woman then ran back inside. Officer Todd ran after the woman into the burning house.

Officer Todd was able to get the woman out of the house and into the front yard, but police said the woman continued to struggle against Officer Todd in an attempt to break free.

While outside, police said Officer Todd continued to keep the woman from running back into the house.

Additional officers arrived and assisted Officer Todd in securing the woman in a police car before medics transported her to the hospital.