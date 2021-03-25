Officer Eric Talley, 51, leaves behind a wife and seven children. He had been with Boulder Police since 2010.

BOULDER, Colo. — There will be a public funeral on Tuesday for Eric Talley, the Boulder Police officer who was killed in the mass shooting at a King Soopers.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

The public is allowed to attend the funeral, but capacity will be limited due to COVID-19. 9NEWS will live stream the memorial service.

>Video above: Talley's father remembers his son's desire to help

No one will be allowed to enter the church’s parking lot after 10:30 a.m., and only clear bags will be allowed inside the venue. Cellphone videos and photos will not be allowed.

Talley was one of the 10 people killed in Monday’s shooting at the King Soopers off South Table Mesa Drive.

The 51-year-old leaves behind a wife and seven children. The oldest is 20, and the youngest is 7 years old.

He left a previous career to become a police officer in 2010 and previously made the news for rescuing ducklings from a storm drain in 2013.

“He had a great sense of humor, he was a prankster,” his father Homer Talley said. “He loved his family more than anything."

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold remembered Eric Talley for his love for public service.

"He’s everything policing needs, he cared about this community, Boulder Police, his family,” Herold said. “He was willing to die to protect others, and that gets lost in translation."

Eric Talley is the sixth Boulder officer killed in the line of duty.

A patrol vehicle parked outside the Boulder Police Department at 1805 33rd St. has become a makeshift memorial for Eric Talley, and the public has been leaving notes of support and thankfulness for the officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.