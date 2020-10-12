Nursing homes eager for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Nursing homes in Indiana say they are ready to begin vaccinating residents and staff as soon as possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing home residents are right alongside health care workers, first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in Indiana.



CVS Health will administer the shots through on-site clinics at long-term care facilities. No dates are set yet. But nursing homes like Genesis Health Care Decatur Township Center have already submitted the number of vaccines they need for residents and staff.

Center Executive Director Craig Hestand expects residents to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year.

"We're not going to just freely vaccinate everybody because we want to,” said Hestand. “We're still going to respect the right as a patient living in our facility. So, then they will make that determination. It's our job and our duty to explain the risk and the benefits. I think the majority of them are eager to get it. The key for us is education.”

Inside visits at Decatur Township Center are not allowed. With the high number of cases and positivity rate, even outside visits are suspended during the holidays. The vaccine offers some hope for a return to normalcy in the first part of next year.

"The effective rate of the vaccine gives us hope that if we roll this out and everybody participates in this vaccination program, we can get back to some type of normal,” said Hestand. “We can get back to the family visitations coming into the facilities. Our residents can move freely."

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living wants every resident and staff member at nursing homes to receive the required second dose of the vaccination by March 1.



"Vaccinating anybody that's in that top tier will be helpful,” said Mark Parkinson, AHCA/NCAL President & CEO. “But the single best way to very quickly reduce the number of COVID deaths is to get the population vaccinated who is dying from the disease."