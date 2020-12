Noblesville police say a man and woman were shot in a home near 161st and Hazel Dell Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a home in the 15000 block of Plains Road around 1:30 p.m.

Officers located a man and a woman suffering from gun shot wounds.

Medics transported one victim to St. Vincent hospital on 86th street and the other to Eskenazi hospital.

Police say the man and woman are believed to be married.