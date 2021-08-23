Noblesville East Middle School goes virtual as COVID cases surge

School officials said Monday the spike in illness is like nothing they have ever seen before.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville East Middle School is moving to temporary virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24.

School officials said 20 percent of the school population is currently absent due to illness, including 50 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases last week and 12 more Monday. The 20 percent does not include students who were in direct contact with COVID-positive individuals, but it does include those who were absent for other, non-COVID illnesses.

School officials said the spike in illness is like nothing they have ever seen.

Noblesville East Middle School is the same school where teams of approximately 100 students in two pods were quarantined on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

According to the school, one pod will return to school Thursday, Aug. 26, while another will return Monday, Aug. 30. All other school teams return to school Tuesday, Aug. 31.

No other Noblesville schools are impacted at this time.