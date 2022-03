Police said the accident happened at the intersection of 46th and Emerson Avenue Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said no students suffered serious injury after an IPS school bus hit a power pole Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 46th and Emerson Avenue on Indy’s northeast side.

An AES Indiana crew was responding to the scene to remove the pole.

At least three ambulances responded to the scene as a precaution.

An IPS spokesperson said they were not yet aware of the accident.