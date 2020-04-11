x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

News

New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana for adults

On Tuesday, NBC News projected that New Jersey voted in favor of legalizing the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes.
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW JERSEY, USA — The state of New Jersey voted to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes. 

NBC News projected that vote in favor of legalization Tuesday night. 

Voters in the state were asked to decide if recreational marijuana use should become legal for adults, specifically people 21 and older. It was already legal in the state for medical use. 

New Jersey was among four states deciding on the legalization of recreational marijuana on Election Day. The other states with marijuana on the ballot are Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. 

Related Articles