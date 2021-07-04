New addiction treatment center to break ground in Martinsville

The new facility is the first phase of a comprehensive treatment facility opening in Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A new drug and alcohol addiction treatment center is breaking ground in Martinsville on Thursday.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers specializes in treatment for adult men and women struggling with substance use disorders.

The detox and residential treatment center will be called Recovery Works Martinsville, and is part of a planned comprehensive treatment campus and recovery community.

Services include a full range of treatment options and levels of care such as intensive outpatient counseling, and an opioid treatment program.