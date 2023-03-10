WATCH: California police chase has wild conclusion, including arrest at Denny's

A woman driving a utility truck that was reported stolen rammed police cars before dashing across a busy freeway.

CORONA, California — A police chase in southern California came to a dramatic conclusion with an arrest inside a Denny's restaurant Monday night.

Police pursued the driver of what was reported to be a stolen utility truck for about an hour through several counties southeast of Los Angeles. Video taken from an NBC Los Angeles helicopter showed the driver casually leading police through several neighborhoods, often even slowing down at stoplights.

The chase appeared to come to an end in Corona, California, when the suspect drove into a parking lot. But the driver refused to surrender, backing into a police cruiser on several occasions before driving deeper into the parking lot. Surrounded by three police cars, with officers out of their cars, reportedly with weapons drawn, the suspect pushed the cars out of the way and drove into a row of trees and a chain-link fence.

Moments later, the driver forced through the fence, dragging a large section across an adjacent parking lot before tumbling onto the 91 Freeway, driving the wrong direction. With oncoming traffic braking and dodging to avoid the smoking truck, it finally appeared to break down in the middle of the freeway.

Undeterred, and apparently uninjured, the suspect exited the truck through the passenger-side door and made a dramatic, 'Frogger'-like dash across several lanes of freeway traffic.

Once safely on the other side, the suspect ran into a parking lot and tried to get a ride from a passing car. When that driver drove off, the suspect ran toward the Denny's restaurant, her long, blonde wig falling off as she tried to make her escape.

The suspect ducked into the restaurant, which was quickly surrounded by officers. Several minutes later, she was led from the Denny's in handcuffs.