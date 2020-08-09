Town of Malden, Wash. decimated by wildfire in Whitman County; most buildings burned

A wildfire burned most of the houses in the rural town, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.

MALDEN, Wash. — A wildfire has destroyed approximately 80 percent of the homes in Malden, Washington in rural Whitman County, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.

Malden has a population of about 300 people, according to Myers. The fire is moving southwest and reached St. John, Myers said. He added that Highway 23 is closed going through St. John, and that the county had three fires start at the same time.

The fire reportedly started at about noon on Monday, Myers said, on Babb Road in Spokane County. Homes in the town of Pine City were also damaged or destroyed, he added. In Malden, the fire station, post office, city hall and other buildings were destroyed by the fire.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words. The fire will be extinguished, but a community has been changed for a lifetime. I just hope we don't find the fire took more than homes and buildings. I pray everyone got out in time," Myers said in a statement.

The fire spread amid windy conditions, according to Myers, who also said that some houses are still standing in the town.

The Whitman County Board of Commissioners is expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, Myers said.

Photos from KREM's Amanda Roley at the scene shows the town's post office burning on Main Street, and several other buildings burned.

