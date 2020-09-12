The child was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds, police said.

CANTON, Ga. — A 13-month-old baby died and a 20-year-old is fighting for her life after they were stabbed inside a Canton home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Canton Police Department is investigating the incident that happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Mountain View Lane, they said.

Canton officers were called to the home and found the injured persons in a bedroom with stab wounds. The child was transported to Northside Hospital Cherokee, where she succumbed to her wounds, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Canton detectives are actively working the investigation and interviewing multiple persons, they said. No arrests have been made and police do not believe the community is at risk.

The names of the individuals are being withheld until death notifications have been made. It is not known what the relationship is between the woman and the baby.