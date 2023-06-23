Like a typical 3-year-old, Maverick Flores might not always listen to his parents, but when it was time to help someone in need, he wasted no time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is alive and recovering after she became crushed between two cars.

The incident happened on the city's southside just a few days ago.

It was a serious incident that left her in need of help, and now, she has her life in part to her 3-year-old neighbor Maverick Flores.

Like a typical 3-year-old, Maverick might not always listen to his parents, but when it was time to help someone in need, he wasted no time.

Maverick is known to keep his grandfather Johnny Stobbs on his toes. Stobbs said that when he was outside playing with Maverick, they heard an alarming sound.

"We hadn't been outside maybe 2-3 minutes, we hear this crumpling sound, I know what a car wreck sounds like," he said.

That horrific sound was caught on a home security camera. Stobbs said he rushed to the scene with Maverick right behind him. It happened just a few houses down.

"The lady who lives in the house, her name is Sylvia, she's pinned between the two vehicles you could tell she's in a lot of distress," he said.

As Stobbs worked to free Sylvia, he gave Maverick the important task of running back home and finding his father Johnathan Flores.

Maverick, doing what he does best, quickly got his father just in record time.

"You see him come running across, yelling in the driveway yelling when he gets in the house," Flores said.

Flores said that his son's quick reflex's made all the difference in rescuing Sylvia.

"It's a proud dad moment."

"Maverick ran down to the house got his dad, dad came down, we were able to get Mrs. Sylvia dislodged, by that time she's unconscious," Stobbs said.

Police and fire officials arrived and quickly took over, but thankfully Sylvia had already been in good hands.

Turns out, heroes run in the family. Maverick's grandfather was a longtime Corpus Christi firefighter.

"I don't know if it's what I said to him or how I said it but he knew it was important," he said.

Because of the quick thinking displayed by Maverick, Sylvia is able to still be with her family.

"It's almost like God wanted us to be outside," he said. "I didn't want to go outside, Maverick insisted we go. Had we not, I think it would have been a very different outcome for Sylvia. I'm glad we were outside I'm glad you were my partner you know it."

3NEWS was told that Sylvia is out of the hospital and is recovering. Friday was the first day she was able to speak, telling Stobbs she is grateful for the assistance of all the heroes that day including him and his grandson.

Maverick and his grandfather will also be awarded for their actions by the city.

