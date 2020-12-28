'I didn't want my sister to die': Tennessee boy rescues baby sister from house fire

With their home on fire, 7-year-old Eli went in through a bedroom window to save his sister.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A family is sharing their story after a 7-year-old boy saved his toddler sister from a house fire in Tennessee.

According to CNN, Chris and Nicole Davidson fed their three children dinner, tucked them into bed and were asleep by 8:30 p.m. in their New Tazewell, Tennessee, home on Dec .8.

A few hours later, Nicole said she woke up to the smell of smoke.

The family's home was on fire, so Chris and Nicole tried to save their family.

"He grabbed the fire extinguisher, trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were the closest to the fire," Nicole recalled.

With the blaze spreading quickly, they ran outside, but their 22-month-old daughter was still inside her crib.

That's when Eli, their 7-year-old son, went in through a bedroom window to save his sister.

"Dad busted the window, and then I said, 'I can't do it' about two times, and then I said, 'I got her, Dad,'" Eli said. "When we went down there, I said that I was scared, but I didn't want my sister to die."

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but the home is a complete loss. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started for the family and has already raised more than $325,000 as of Monday morning.