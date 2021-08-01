Teachers bring U.S. Capitol assault into history class conversation

Students across Indiana discussed the breach of the Capitol by supporters of President Trump in classes Thursday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Eighth graders at Greenwood Middle School take a trip to Washington, D.C. every spring. A group photo is usually taken in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Much different images outside and inside the Capitol Wednesday became an unavoidable topic in a U.S. history class Thursday. Teacher Doug Ellington kept his opinion out of the conversation as students processed seeing a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump assault the U.S. Capitol and interrupt Congress certifying the Electoral College results.

"I think it's my job to facilitate discussion between the kids,” said Ellington. “I think that is one of the strongest things about a public school education is that you've got people from very different backgrounds and they learn to talk to each other and respect each other as people, even though they have very different experiences."

Students noted the difference in the law enforcement presence and tactics compared to the protests against racial injustice in 2020.

"Some of them were very disappointed and they felt like because the crowd was mostly white that they got a lot of leeway that African-Americans would not have gotten,” said Ellington. “I had to concede that point to them."

Mitch Burk teaches social studies at New Palestine High School. Burk said he led discussions with about 100 students Thursday. He believes his classroom needs to be a place where students practice open discussion of different viewpoints.

Burk was troubled by students who said they were not surprised by what happened at the U.S. Capitol.

"If we ever let ourselves get to the point that we're not surprised that anybody was able to infiltrate the U.S. Capitol Building - arguably one of the most important and secure places in the world, I would think - if we're not surprised, shocked, and just saddened that that happened then we are in a rough spot," said Burk.

Nathan McConnell teaches eighth-grade U.S. history online through the Indiana Connections Academy.

"Beyond the eighth-grade classroom, we need to have just a spot for open dialogue, where we can ask questions,” said McConnell. “We can listen to the other side. It doesn't mean you have to agree with them and that's something I stress all the time whenever we talk about these political issues. For students, it's important. You have to be respectful."

Ultimately, Congress reconvened and certified the results of the presidential election early Thursday morning, teaching another lesson.

"Nothing stopped the democratic process from happening,” said Burk.