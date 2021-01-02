Family wakes up to find California cabin buried in snow

The Heller family spent hours shoveling out of their "snow cave" before they could hit the slopes in Tahoe City.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A family in California woke up to a snow cave surrounding their cabin.

Mary Heller and her family spend time in their cabin in Tahoe City every year, but this year, they got quite a surprise.

"We woke up in the morning, it was a complete cave. Every single window was just completely covered with snow," Heller said.

"To be honest, I was a bit worried that we wouldn't be able to open the door because it would all just fall in, but it was a little bit lower than the door, so it was kind of cool," said Mary's daughter, Kit. "It felt like we were just closed in like in a little snow cave."

"You know you get a little bit excited when you see something different, but I was nervous, too, about it," Mary said. "I felt a little claustrophobic and it made me worried about the heating vents possibly being clogged and I knew that I just wanted to start shoveling."

Lucky for Heller, her kids got to work. They shoveled for hours to try to dig their winter home out, but still had plenty of work to do.

"It took me like 45 minutes to shovel out the car and then I tried to do the deck, but it looks like I barely did anything because it just got covered up again," Kit said.

"You know, we've been coming up here for 35 years and there was a blizzard warning," Mary said. "And I was saying to my kids, 'You know, I have never heard them to refer to it before as a blizzard warning in Tahoe before.' So that was my clue, 'Wow, we might be in for something.'"

Once they were able to climb out, they found things weren't so bad on the outside.

"I went out and cross country skied the streets," Mary laughed. "It was quite a beautiful...turned it into a good day."