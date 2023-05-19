Doctors expect Grayson Boggs will never see, walk or talk again due to frontal lobe damage in his brain.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Grayson Boggs is lucky to be alive after he was struck by lightning Monday.

His father, Matthew Boggs, was killed when a bolt of lightning struck him. That bolt of lightning traveled from Matthew Boggs and to his son, who was holding his hand.

The 6-year-old is still recovering in the hospital. Doctors expect Grayson Boggs will never see, walk or talk again due to frontal lobe damage in his brain.

It was around 5 p.m. Monday in Valley Mills when Matthew Boggs was walking Grayson Boggs back from the bus in Bosque County when the lightning strike happened.

Grayson Boggs had no heartbeat for close to 30 minutes, officials said. Paramedics were able to keep him breathing on the way to the hospital.

"My initial reaction was 'wait,' but really just shock," Stephanie Burris, Matthew Bogg's cousin, said.

Burris lives in Indiana, the home state for the Boggs family, and the place where they want Matthew Boggs to be buried.

"It's hard being here and I can't do anything to help," she said.

That's why she created a GoFundMe, to do her part in taking care of the family she loves so much.

The GoFundMe will raise money for the medical expenses the Boggs family will have to live with for the ret of their lives, and the funeral costs for Matthew Boggs.

Burris said she never expected as much as they've received, but they are grateful.

Their hope is to have enough money to take care of Grayson Boggs, who Burris said is a super rambunctious church loving person, and to take Matthew home, so he can be buried with his family.