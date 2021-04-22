Shock G died from accidental overdose of drugs, alcohol, report says

The hip-hop artist's death was accidental due to the 'combined toxic effects of fentanyl, ethanol, and methamphetamine,' the medical examiner's report said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hip-hop artist Shock G's cause of death has been released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a report, 57-year-old Gregory Jacobs, known by his stage name Shock G, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and methamphetamine.

The rapper-producer had a history of alcohol and drug abuse, according to the medical examiner's initial case summary report. The final autopsy report is still pending, the medical examiner's office said.

Shock G co-founded the group Digital Underground. The "internationally known rapper, musician, actor and vocalist" moved to Tampa with his parents in 1969 and got his start in the music industry right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Shock G, who also may be best known as Humpty Hump from the music video for the 1990 hit "The Humpty Dance," was found unresponsive on April 22 in a Tampa hotel room.

The rapper's group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit where Shock G donned a Groucho Marx-style fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos. He initially maintained the flamboyant Humpty was a separate person and even did in-character interviews.

Shock G is also credited for helping launch the career of the late 2Pac Shakur. TMZ writes he was one of the producers on 2Pac's debut solo album, "2Pacalypse Now," and collaborated on the single "I Get Around." 2Pac spent some time as a member of Digital Underground and was the featured performer on 1991's "Same Song."

The internationally known rapper is the latest in a string of recent deaths of hip hop stars, most notably DMX on April 9 at the age of 50. Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records, died at age 52.

Shock G's funeral was held in Tampa on May 1.