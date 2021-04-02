Prosecutors want 3rd-degree murder charge against all officers in George Floyd case

The Minnesota Attorney General filed the motion Thursday, in light of an appeals court ruling upholding the same charge against Mohamed Noor.

MINNEAPOLIS — The State of Minnesota wants to reintroduce third-degree murder in the case against the officers charged in George Floyd's death, after a victory at the Court of Appeals in another high-profile Minnesota case.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

On Thursday, the state filed a motion to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former MPD officer who was filmed holding his knee on Floyd's neck during the fatal encounter.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution against Chauvin and three other former officers, said in his motion that the State wants to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin "in light of" the Noor decision.

Ellison said the state also wants to add third-degree murder to the charges against the other officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

Prosecutors in the George Floyd case filed a motion to reinstate 3rd Degree Murder charge against Derek Chauvin. This comes after an Appeals Court affirmed the conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor of Murder-3. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 4, 2021

Currently, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death, and the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors originally included third-degree murder in the charges against Chuavin, but Chauvin's attorney succeeded in getting it dismissed for lack of probable cause because "a third-degree murder charge can be sustained only in situations in which the defendant's actions ... were not specifically directed at the particular person whose death occurred."

Ellison argued that the Minnesota Court of Appeals reached the opposite conclusion in its ruling on Noor. The appeals court ruled that "third-degree murder may occur even if the death-causing act endangered only one person."

Noor's attorney plans to ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the appeals court's decision.

Minnesota law defines third-degree murder as causing a person's death without intent, "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."

Ellison asked Judge Peter Cahill to either reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, or allow the state to amend the complaint. He also asked the judge to allow him to amend the complaints against the other three officers to include third-degree murder.