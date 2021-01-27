Police: 2 children in custody after leading Montana police on RV chase

After ending the chase with a tire-deflating device, police found two kids inside the vehicle.

The Billings Police Department said two children were in custody Tuesday night after allegedly stealing a recreational vehicle from an auto auction business and erratically driving it across town.

Police said that BPD, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to reports of an RV trying to run someone off the road.

A slow chase ensued, according to police, beginning near Sugar Avenue. Police said the RV drove at or below the speed limit throughout the chase. Eventually, the drivers flattened the tires on the RV, coming to a stop at 3218 S. Frontage Road.

Police said they found two children inside the RV, who were both unharmed.

Authorities are still trying to confirm the owner of the RV.

BPD said two 10 year olds are in custody after allegedly stealing an RV from Auto Auction and erratically driving it across town. https://t.co/m7yDTmgCH9 — KULR-8 News (@KULR) January 27, 2021

According to police, the RV is currently blocking traffic in the 3000 block of S. Frontage Road.