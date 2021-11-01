Ohio city dedicates World War II memorial lost for 70 years

The World War II Honor Roll Memorial in Loveland, Ohio was last seen in the early 1950s and was last used as a garden shed.

LOVELAND, Ohio — Memorial Day observances took on a special meaning for one Ohio city where a long-lost World War II memorial was found and restored.

"They put their lives on the line for our freedoms," said Mike Books.

Books, a local deputy fire chief, has two uncles on the newly restored World War II Honor Roll Monument in Loveland, near Cincinnati. Emerson Books was in the Navy, Clarence Books served in the Army Air Corps.

Joanie Scherpenberg brought her daughter to the monument to see the name of her father.

"He didn't talk a lot about his time in war until closer to the time he passed," she said. "It just wasn't something he wanted to share."

It was a long road to get the memorial to where it is today. It started with an estate sale in 2018 after Chris Moore's father passed away. Among the items he was selling from his childhood home was an old gardening shed, which came with the home when his family bought it in 1982.

Books and Ron Kissick were at the sale and thought the octagon-shaped outbuilding looked familiar.

"I happened to be pilfering through another building and moved some stuff and, lo and behold, in the corner sat all the plaques that you see at the top of the building," Kissick said.

The long-lost World War II Honor Roll Monument stood in downtown Loveland from 1944 until the early 1950s, when developers had it moved to make room for a new building.

Once Books told Moore the significance of the building, they had a deal.

"And he was like, 'The city of Loveland would really like to have it.' And I said, 'it's yours,'" Moore recalled.

The monument was moved and restored and finally put back on display for the first time in 70 years.

"This is special. These were guys who offered up everything for our community and our country. So, that's why it was a big deal for us to get it re-done," said Jim Grethel, president of the Loveland Museum Center.

You can see the appreciation in the faces of those who visit the monument to see and touch their loved ones' names, including Kissick, whose father's name is memorialized.